BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZQQ.TO) (TSE:ZQQ) Trading Up 2.4%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZQQ.TO) (TSE:ZQQ) rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$96.47 and last traded at C$96.31. Approximately 96,310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 87,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$94.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.58.

