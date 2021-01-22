BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLDP. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 191,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

