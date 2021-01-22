BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 92,900 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$13.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV)

BlueRush Inc, through its subsidiary BlueRush Digital Media Corp., provides software as a service based marketing and sales enablement platform that enables organizations to engage with their customers. The company offers IndiVideo, an interactive personalized video platform; and financial tools and calculators.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.