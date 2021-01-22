Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.60

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $2.13. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 273,801 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKEP. TheStreet raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $84.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.