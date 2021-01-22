Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APRN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

APRN stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -3.23. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $39,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $44,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,260 shares of company stock worth $124,272. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

