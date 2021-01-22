Blockpass Price Up 24.3% This Week (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $150,209.16 and $209.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.00568599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00043733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.73 or 0.04233089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016311 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

