Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Trading 26.1% Lower Over Last Week

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $4,890.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

