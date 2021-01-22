Block-Logic (BLTG) One Day Volume Hits $3,411.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 50.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $906,705.80 and approximately $3,411.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Block-Logic token can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

