BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUI. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 52.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 2,033,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,535,000 after buying an additional 696,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 100,947 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 19.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 20.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $14.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

