BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 2.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,305,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,159,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $735.83. 11,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The company has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $719.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $631.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

