BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $563,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.4% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in BlackRock by 27.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,772,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $742.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $719.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.