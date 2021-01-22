Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) PT Raised to $70.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.33.

BKH stock opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.73.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $299,340.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,713 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Black Hills by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Black Hills by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,234 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Black Hills by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

