BitCore Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $1,404.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,404.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,239.91 or 0.03826379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.00426563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.41 or 0.01362214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.79 or 0.00548661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00421646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00277474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022755 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,516,237 coins and its circulating supply is 18,015,278 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

