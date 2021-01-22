Bitcoin SV Achieves Market Cap of $3.35 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.35 billion and approximately $1.29 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV token can now be bought for approximately $179.97 or 0.00535287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,621.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.69 or 0.01325625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00041900 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002315 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,632,227 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.