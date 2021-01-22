Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Market Cap Reaches $4.20 Million

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 72.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for about $3.40 or 0.00010142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $31,877.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00050882 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,315,460 coins and its circulating supply is 1,235,460 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.