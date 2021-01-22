Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Down to $16.46

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.46, but opened at $15.56. Bit Digital shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 5,234 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Digital stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Bit Digital accounts for about 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 1.56% of Bit Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

