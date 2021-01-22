Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given New $3.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BIREF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.17.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIREF stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $452.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.92.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.16 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.