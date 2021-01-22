Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$3.50

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 63.55% from the stock’s previous close.

BIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.41.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) stock remained flat at $C$2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,452. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.70. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$569.10 million and a PE ratio of -4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

