Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Shares Down 16.7%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.20. 5,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,242% from the average session volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24.

Bioxytran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIXT)

Bioxytran, Inc, an early stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of various therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead pharmaceutical drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for the treatment of patients with ischemia of the brain resulting from a stroke or the blockage of the blood vessels to the brain.

