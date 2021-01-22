BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce $13.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $13.64 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $8.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $46.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.46 million to $46.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $69.29 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $78.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million.

BLFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.23. 9,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $1,422,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,740 shares of company stock valued at $28,236,225 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 503,659 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 152.2% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $5,640,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after acquiring an additional 165,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.