Billy Ho Sells 20,000 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BB stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 25.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 592,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

