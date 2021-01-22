Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Bilibili alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of -114.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bilibili (BILI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.