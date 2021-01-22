BHP Group’s (BBL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BBL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CSFB raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 167,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,442. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,077,000 after buying an additional 243,895 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 964,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BHP Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 893,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,086,000 after purchasing an additional 183,114 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in BHP Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,306 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after purchasing an additional 84,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 463,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the period.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.