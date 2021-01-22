BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 8,638,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,008,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $953.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. Analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the third quarter worth $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in BEST in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in BEST by 42.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in BEST by 28.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BEST in the third quarter valued at $123,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

