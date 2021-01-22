Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in The Walt Disney by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 91,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $310.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.72, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

