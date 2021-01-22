Beldex Hits Market Cap of $78.77 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $78.77 million and $395,220.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 130.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

