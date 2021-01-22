Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.70-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.858-1.863 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.Belden also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.85 – $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BDC. Truist raised their price target on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.85.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. Belden has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In related news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,415.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

