Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:BEG opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £147.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00. Begbies Traynor Group plc has a one year low of GBX 57.33 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

