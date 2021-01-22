Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Hits $188.33 on Top Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 126.6% against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $13.56 million and approximately $171,398.00 worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance token can now be purchased for about $188.33 or 0.00595190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00118715 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

Beefy.Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.