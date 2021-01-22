BeatzCoin Hits Market Cap of $469,430.48 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $469,430.48 and $60.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000234 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00048304 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.