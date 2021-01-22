Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $100.29 and last traded at $102.27. 1,093,975 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 987,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEAM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

