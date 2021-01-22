Beam (BEAM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.61 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. Beam has a market cap of $29.46 million and $20.61 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000602 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 72% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 79,786,320 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.