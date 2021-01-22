Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

BECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Shares of BECN opened at $43.18 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,845 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 467,755 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 85.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 152,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,423,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

