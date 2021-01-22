Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $674,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 385 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,206,000 after buying an additional 37,893 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,891.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,766.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,626.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

