Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,931 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Shares of KO opened at $48.95 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.