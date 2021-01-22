Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

NASDAQ BSET traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,527. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Separately, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

