Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.
NASDAQ BSET traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,527. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
