Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Basf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. Basf has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $21.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

