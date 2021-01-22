Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in IDEX by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,468.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.09.

NYSE IEX opened at $195.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.48 and a 200 day moving average of $184.11.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.54 million. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

