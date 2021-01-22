Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA opened at $221.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.40.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

