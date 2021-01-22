Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $257.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $156.17 and a 52 week high of $258.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.57.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

