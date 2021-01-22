Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $228,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $260.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Truist lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

