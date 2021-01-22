Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,933,000 after buying an additional 462,943 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,548,000 after buying an additional 692,177 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,288,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,847,000 after buying an additional 124,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,324,000 after buying an additional 153,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47.

