Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 444 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,210,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 328,295 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

TXN opened at $175.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.37 and a 200 day moving average of $148.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.