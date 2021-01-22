Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 615 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $108.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.92. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.