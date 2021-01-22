Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

BBDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,719. The company has a market capitalization of $438.37 million, a P/E ratio of -228.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. Barings BDC has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Barings BDC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 205,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 12.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

