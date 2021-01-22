Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.44.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.
