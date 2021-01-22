Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 60.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

