Barclays Increases The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $155.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $148.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.52 and its 200 day moving average is $123.79. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 140,516 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.