Barclays Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €525.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €525.00 ($617.65) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €395.77 ($465.61).

