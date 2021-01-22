Barbara E. Brobst Sells 3,596 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $64,799.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,026.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ORRF opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $197.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $22.36.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 35.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 71,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 285.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 36.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORRF shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

