Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Shares of Banner stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Banner has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.14.

BANR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

